Wheel House for Nov. 29

KID'S READING

Morgan City Public Library, 220 Everett St., will dedicate its Children’s Reading Room in memory of Dolores Charles Henderson, former library commissioner and local storyteller, at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2. Public invited.

CAJUN NIGHT

Before Christmas, at Berwick Junior High School 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, with gumbo, games and photos with Santa. Costs: gumbo, $6; Santa picture, $3; admission, free.

NEW SALEM

Baptist Church, 1412 Cherry St., Patterson, celebrating the Rev. Samuel Calhoun’s 21-year anniversary at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11. Guest speaker the Rev. Dr. David Jones, St. John Baptist Church, Four Corners. Public invited.

BERNICE STREET'S

Christmas by Candlelight celebration not being held this year, but some homes will be decorated and residents invite public viewing.