Wheel House for Nov. 21

CHRISTMAS TREES

Annual Christmas Tree Sale of 5- to 9-foot Frasier firs at Bayou Vista Community Fellowship, 1523 Anthony St., Bayou Vista. Opens at 9 a.m. daily until trees sold. For info call Pastor Brian, 985-518-0211.

SACRED HEART

Thrift Store, 304 South Railroad, Morgan City, closed Nov. 23-24. Will open 8:30-11 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 29-30. All proceeds benefit Sacred Heart Catholic charities.

BOOTH AVAILABLE

For St. Mary Council on Aging Treasures under the Oaks Christmas Bazaar, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at 302 and 304 Iberia St., Franklin. Must provide own setup tables, tents, etc. Cost: $15. For info call Chris Rodriguez, 985-498-7642.