Wheel House of Nov. 10

THANKSGIVING

Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church, Morgan City, annual Thanksgiving Dinner at noon Thursday, Nov. 17. All seniors invited. For info call Patricia Harkins, 985-385-2305 or Martha Young, 985-354-6203.

BAZAAR/LUNCH

Christmas bazaar and plate lunch fundraiser at Patterson United Methodist Church, 1204 Main St., Patterson on Saturday, Nov. 19. Christmas Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with Christmas decorations, baked goods and homemade preserves, jams and jellies. Lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. includes spaghetti and meatballs, cole slaw and bread. Lunch tickets, $7, by calling 985-395-5333.

NEW ZORAH

Baptist Church, 604 Julia St., Morgan City, hosting a Men’s Conference/Men’s Day Service at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19. Theme: “Christian Men, Living in the 21st Century; Witnessing for Christ.” Guest speaker the Rev. John Warner of Winnsboro. Public welcome.

THANKSGIVING

Pharr Chapel United Methodist Church, 517 Federal Ave., Morgan City, hosting a free Thanksgiving meal from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19. Presented by Pharr Chapel and Walmsley United Methodist churches. Public invited.

MEN'S DAY

Service at Mount Zion Baptist Church, 507 Fourth St., Morgan City, 10 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 27. Theme: “Men Growing Toward Spiritual Maturity.” Speaker the Rev. Ronald McCoy. Public invited.