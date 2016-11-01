Wheel House for Nov. 1

GOOD HOPE

Baptist Church, 908 Washington St., Patterson, invites the public to its annual Mass Choir Musical 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 and church Anniversary Celebration 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6. All churches and soloists invited to participate in musical.

PRAYER SUMMIT

At Miracle Revival Center Church, 1200 Saturn Road, Bayou Vista, 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 5. Guest ministers Dr. Dianne W. Culmer and Jean C. Williams. For info call 985-872-9209.

VETERANS DAY

CELEBRATION

sponsored by City of Morgan City and VFW Post 4222 at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, Lawrence Park, Morgan City. Lunch at VFW Post, 1504 Sandra St., Morgan City, follows ceremony. All veterans and public invited.

soup kitchen

Ladle of Hope and Love Soup Kitchen at Bayou Vista Community Fellowship, 1523 Anthony St., open noon to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8. Low income individuals and families invited for pork roast, rice and gravy, white beans, hot rolls and dessert. For info call Pastor Brian, 985-518-0211.

ELECTION DAY

FOOD DRIVE

Kiwanis Club annual food collection at all polling precincts 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on election day Nov. 8. Donations benefit St. Mary Outreach.

ADULT EDUCATION

South Central Louisiana Technical College Young Memorial’s WorkReady U Program offers adult education classes in Morgan City and Franklin. Registration in Franklin, 1013 Perret St., 8-10 a.m. Nov. 9 and Morgan City, 900 Youngs Road, 8-11 a.m. Nov. 10 for day classes and 6-7 p.m. Nov. 15 for night classes. Applicants must be 18 or older, provide a state or federal picture ID, Social Security card, and pay $15. For info call 985-380-2957, ext. 351 or 337-828-1171 or visit www.scl.edu.