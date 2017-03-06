Wheel House for March 6

SOUP KITCHEN

Noon-1:15 p.m. Tuesday, March 7 at Bayou Vista Community Fellowship, 1523 Anthony Street. For info, 759-2123.

NEW ZORAH

Baptist Church, 604 Julia St., Morgan City, holding Pastor’s Pre-Anniversary Service for the Rev. Terry L. Joseph, 3 p.m. Sunday, March 12. Special guests: Bubba Clarence Jones and New St. John Baptist Choir, Baton Rouge; and speaker Bishop Melvin Jackson, Morrow. Public invited.

LITTLE ZION

Baptist Church, 2746 Sixth St., Berwick, celebrating musician Travis Short’s 12-year anniversary at 5 p.m. Saturday, March 25. Public invited.

WOMEN MISSION

Ministry of New Salem Baptist Church, Patterson, meeting 10 a.m. Saturday, March 25. Speaker Wandrena Griffin.

SACRED HEART

Thrift Store, 304 S. Railroad, Morgan City, end of winter sale Wednesday, March 8, and Thursday, March 9. All clothing belts, shoes, purses, scarves and books 25 cents. 8:30-11 a.m. Proceeds benefit Sacred Heart charities.