Wheel House for Jan. 9

MLK CELEBRATION

Sponsored by Patterson Civic Organization 9:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, at Zion Chapel AME Church, 1511 Cherry St., Patterson. The Rev. Richelle Castine, officiant. Guest speaker Franklin City Councilman Eugene Paul Foulcard. Theme: “What’s Really Going On?” A march will immediately follow service and adjourn with a light lunch at Cherry Street Park, weather permitting.

SKIP BERTMAN

“Motivation for Life: A Night with Coach Skip Bertman” set Jan. 25, Petroleum Club of Morgan City. Tickets $75, includes wine and beer. Proceeds benefit St. Mary Outreach. Times: 5:30 p.m., social/silent auction; 6 p.m., meet and mingle with Bertman; 7 p.m. dinner. Tickets at Wildflower Boutique, The Alumni Shop and St. Mary Outreach. For info call 985-385-0525.

WOMEN MISSION

Ministry of New Salem Baptist Church meeting 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28. Speaker Dorothy T. Stewart.