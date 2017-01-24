Wheel House for Jan. 24

GARAGE SALE

Booths available to vendors for the Mid-Area Concerned Citizens Verdunville Club Garage Sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 4 at St. Mary Parish Alternative School, 131 Clausen Road, Verdunville.

READING

Morgan City Public Library, 220 Everett St., offers the “1,000 Books Before Kindergarten” free reading program for parents and caregivers to share books every day with their child. The program helps develop pre-reading skills necessary for children to be successful readers in kindergarten. Families with babies and children not yet enrolled in kindergarten are invited to register at the library or during Story Time held at 10 a.m. Wednesday for preschoolers. Registrants will receive a reading packet with program information. For info call 985-380-4646 or morgancitylibrary.com.