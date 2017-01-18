Wheel House for Jan. 18

SOUP KITCHEN

For families in need at Bayou Vista Community Fellowship Church, 1523 Anthony St., Bayou Vista, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21. For more information, call 985-395-3433.

REVIVAL

At Good Hope Baptist Church, 908 Washington St., Patterson, at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2 and Friday, Feb. 3. The theme is Superfest 2017: What team are you on? The speaker is the Rev. Jules Anderson III.

KREWE OF DIONYSUS

Anyone who wishes to place a unit in the Krewe of Dionysus parade on Saturday, Feb.25, should contact Roddy Richard at 985-498-0118. The parade will be in Bayou Vista. All units must be registered. Ticket for the dance after the parade can be purchased through any board member. The cost is $20 per couple or $10 per person. No tickets will be sold at the door.

IRISH/ITALIAN

Third annual walking parade is at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 18 sponsored by the Krewe of Dionysus. More information to come.