Wheel House for Jan. 12

CONCERT

Victoria Banks performing at 7 p.m. Feb. 1 at Morgan City Municipal Auditorium as part of Community Concert Association’s 2016-17 season. Adult season ticket price for the three remaining concerts is $45, students (K-12) $10 and individual concert ticket, $25. For tickets call 985-385-2307 or buy at door. St. Mary Council on Aging now offers free transportation to and from concerts for seniors 60 years or older who live in St. Mary Parish (must arrange transportation 24 hours in advance).