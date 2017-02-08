Wheel House for Feb. 8

RUMMAGE SALE

DONATIONS

Being accepted for the rummage sale hosted by St. Mary Community Action Agency, 1407 Barrow St., Franklin, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10. To make a donation contact Delores Stewart, 337-828-5703 as soon as possible. Proceeds benefit St. Mary Community Action Agency clients and families.

SWEETHEART

New Mt. Esther Baptist Church, 1211 James St., Siracusa Subdivision, hosting Sweetheart Night at 5 p.m. at 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, for dating couples and married couples. Cost $10 per person. Meal served. For tickets call 985-714-1972.

PEW RALLY

At New Mt. Esther Baptist Church, 1211 James St., Siracusa Subdivision, 10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 12. Public invited.

AL-ANON

Al-Anon meetings have ceased due to lack of participation. For info, call 985-518-3062.