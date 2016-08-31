Home / News

Wheel House for Aug. 31

Wed, 2016-08-31 14:02

FEEDING PROGRAM
For Needy and senior citizens is noon Saturday, Sept. 3, at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, 113 Federal Ave., Morgan City. For info call 985-384-6800.

WOMEN/MEN IN RED
Program at Little Zion Baptist Church, 2746 Sixth St., Berwick, 8 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18. Speakers Sonja Garrett and Chaplain Dee Alan Lowry. Public invited.

WOMEN OF HIOPE
Conference, Beth Moore Simulcast, 9:15 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at Pharr Chapel United Methodist Church, 517 Federal Ave., Morgan City. Tickets: $30 through eventbrite.com or call 985-384-7984.

