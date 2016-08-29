Home / News

Wheel House for Aug. 29

Mon, 2016-08-29 13:11

SACRED HEART THRIFT
Store, 304 South Railroad, Morgan City, will have its final summer clearance sale 8:30-11 a.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, Aug. 31 to Sept. 15. All items 10 cents. The store will be closed after Sept. 15 for floor repairs and reopen at a later date. No drop offs until future notice. All proceeds benefit Sacred Heart Catholic Church charities.

ST. LUKE
Baptist Church, Patterson, celebrating the Rev. Keith F. Verrett’s four-year anniversary 8 a.m. Sept. 11. Guest speaker the Rev. Randy G. Vaughan of Mount Sinai Missionary Baptist Church, Port Arthur, Texas. Public invited.

