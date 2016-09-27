West Nile virus found in Patterson

A so-called sentinel chicken in Patterson has tested positive for the West Nile virus, according to Cajun Mosquito Control. The company quotes

the Louisiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Lab.

The company, which provides mosquito control for municipalities in the region, says it is now following the CDC Expanded Transmission Protocol measures for West Nile virus in this area. From Cajun Mosquito Control:

—”We encourage are wearing of insect repellent, preferably one containing DEET. Always read repellent labels carefully, wear light colored clothing repair broken screens on windows and doors, and avoid perfumes or colognes.”

—Remove any standing water around their homes or businesses. Clogged rain gutters can produce thousands of mosquitoes per week and something as small as a bottle cap can produce a mosquito breeding site.

— Avoid mosquitoes and their peak activity times of dusk and dawn. If one must be outside, please wear a repellent.

— West Nile virus in 2016 has been detected in St. Mary, Iberia and St. Martin parishes. Residents in these areas are being informed that there is a heightened potential for encephalitis infection within the City of Patterson and these parishes.

— Personal protection and yard sanitation are always recommended.

— During the evening hours ULV Truck mounted sprayers will be assigned to spray the city of Patterson in an effort to reduce/maintain the vector population below critical levels as noted in the CDC Expanded Protocol measures. Spraying will be conducted on three consecu-tive evenings, weather per-mitting.

— The efficacy of these truck spraying operations will be determined through the use of gravid traps that are scheduled for operation immediately following the completion of the mosquito control activities. The number of mosquitoes collected will serve to quantify the adult population and provide specimens to be submitted for testing at Louisiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Lab.

—Links with helpful in-formation are provided through the company website at cajunmosquitocontrol.com.