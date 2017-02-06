Water, conservation local meeting to hear concerns

St. Mary Soil and Water Conservation District and Natural Resources Conservation Service host its annual Locally Led Conservation Meeting to identify resources concerns in St. Mary Parish.

The meeting is Feb. 21 at 6 p.m. on the second floor of the Blevins Building, 600 Main St., in the large conference room.

The purpose is identifying local resource concerns. The information gathered will be used to give direction to USDA Farm Bill programs that NRCS has to offer. Every resident of St. Mary Parish is welcome to attend the meeting to voice their concerns; light refreshments will be served.

For additional information, call 337-828-1461 Ext. 3. The Natural Resources Conservation Service is an equal opportunity employer and also provides reasonable accommodations for individuals with disabilities. To request special accommodations, contact the Franklin Field Office at 337-828-1461 ext. e at least 10 days prior to the meeting.