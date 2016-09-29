Washington takes PC seat; Steward makes her case

The St. Mary Parish Council meeting on Wednesday was a showcase of new faces as a candidate for an interim appointment to the council was sworn in and a candidate for a place on the Franklin Foundation Hospital Board of Commissioners introduced herself to the council and made her case for her candidacy.

Former council member Steve Bierhorst, Dist. 10, who resigned recently due to health concerns, introduced Pam Washington to the council as his temporary replacement to hold down his seat until elections are held to find a permanent replacement. Bierhorst said Washington was extremely well-qualified to fill his shoes in the interim.

“Pam is now retired after 44 years of service to the city of Patterson but is still consulted on a weekly basis, from time to time, about proper budget procedures,” Bierhorst said. “In January 2000, Pam was the second person in the state to earn the designation as a ‘Master Municipal Clerk.’ In 2005, Pam was elected president of the Louisiana State Municipal Clerks Association. Please help me welcome Pam Washington.”

After approval by the council, Washington was sworn in and took her seat. Several members of the board and St. Mary Parish President David Hanagriff then took the opportunity to recognize Bierhorst for his many years of service to the council and the parish.

“Thank you for everything you have done,” said Vice Chairman Paul Naquin. “Thank you for your 25 years of service to the parish.”

“You mentored so many people,” Councilman Ken Singleton said. “You really helped out the community. It was an honor to serve with you on this council. You bring a sense of calmness when you speak up here. It brings people together. Your vast knowledge was unbelievable.”

“It has been an honor to serve with you sir,” Councilman Rev. Craig Mathews said.

Next to speak before the council were two representatives associated with next week’s ‘Fit, Fun and Fabulous’ event in Franklin. The event takes place beginning in the morning on Thursday, Oct. 6 and continues throughout the day with activities in downtown Franklin and at the Franklin High School. More information can be found by contacting Dawn Kaiser-Melancon at 337-355-1373 or Ed Verdin at 337-828-2550.

The next speaker addressed the council in regards to her candidacy for appointment to the Franklin Foundation Hospital Board. Dr. Sheron R. Steward, who is nominated for the seat currently occupied by incumbent Dr. Roland Degeyter, said she was qualified for the position due to her vast experience in the medical field. It had been asserted at a previous council meeting by several supporters of re-electing Degeyter that electing someone without experience in hospital management was a primary reason not to support their candidacy. Steward also made the point to the council that getting involved with bureaucracy was not her primary motivation for wanting to serve the community.

“If I had interests in politics, I would’ve remained up the street from the White House at the J. Edgar Hoover FBI building where I served 10 years and met with two presidents as the developer and administrator of the FBI’s first world-wide employee assistance program,” Steward said. “I was the first to teach the concept of behavioral health being integrated into community health centers at the National Association of Community Health Centers. As the vice president of the National Association of Clinicians for the Underserved, I assisted with the national embracing of integrated health care and supported the needs of physicians, nurses, dentists and other behavioral health clinicians and other specialists as they ventured into the poorest parts of our country.”

Steward also served in the military as a medic. She has a Ph.D in Counseling, a master’s in Clinical Psychology, a master’s in Counseling Psychology and a bachelor’s in Psychology. She is also the only board certified Forensic Mental Health Evaluator in the state of Louisiana.

Other business included the allocation of $25,000 to the Franklin Fire Department for the purchase of a rescue/service unit vehicle and equipment which was approved.

The town of Berwick was allocated $2,000 to help support the annual Lighthouse Festival

Councilman James Bennett was appointed as the council representative to the Acadiana Criminalistics Laboratory Board to replace Bierhorst.