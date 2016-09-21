Volunteers continue marsh grass planting on coast

St. Mary Parish Soil and Water Conservation District implemented its annual coastal marsh grass planting Sept. 1 to help with coastal restoration. This year’s project was conducted with the help of more than a dozen agencies. Included where the Bayou Teche National Wildlife Refuge, Centerville High School, the City of Franklin Fire Department, Friends of Bayou Teche Refuge, Hason Memorial High School 4-H, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry, Louisiana State Parks, the LSU Extension Service, the National Resource Conservation Service, Patterson High School, Sea Grant/LSU Fisheries, St. Mary Parish Junior Leaders, the St. Mary Parish Sheriff Office Water Patrol, the US Coast Guard and USDA Farm Service Agency. Some 3,000 California Bulrush were planted along the coastline around Burns Point. For more information or to volunteer for this project or any other projects the St. Mary SWCD, contact Andrea Dumesnil, 337-828-1461 ext. 3. (Submitted photos)