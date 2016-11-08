Veteran's Dinner will be Thursday

The annual Veteran’s Dinner is scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday. The dinner, sponsored by the St. Mary Parish Council and the St. Mary Community Action Agency, will be at the AARP building on Chenault Street in Morgan City.

The coordinator for the dinner, Mark Bogan said all veterans are invited. Almetra J. Franklin, St. Mary CAA’s CEo, added that the dinner is a great way to honor feterans.

Veterans from all wars and all others who served in the military will be honored.