US 90 accident leaves one dead, others injured

One person was killed Wednesday in a two-vehicle accident on US 90 near the Garden City exit.

Emergency responders were dispatched at approximately 1:20 p.m. An SUV and small car were involved.

Two victims were transported to Lafayette by Acadian Air Med, and one person refused treatment.

The deceased victim was pronounced dead by the St. Mary Parish Coroner’s Office after being extricated.

Traffic was rerouted to La. 182 for approximately two hours. Franklin police and fire personnel, sheriff’s deputies, Louisiana State Police, Centerville fire personnel were among the departments that responded.

Identities of the victims have not been released.