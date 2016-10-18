Unwanted drugs can be handed over Saturday

Sheriff Mark Hebert announced that on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office and the federal Drug Enforcement Administration will host National Prescription Drug Take Back locations at the West St. Mary Civic Center and Walmart in Bayou Vista.

According to a release from the sheriff, unused medications in homes create a public health and safety concern because they can be accidentally ingested, stolen, misused and abused. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs. Many who abuse prescription drugs obtain them from friends or relatives. This includes raiding the family medicine cabinet.

The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day gives the public an opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their home of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription pills and patches safely, conveniently, and responsibly. The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked. Liquids and needles are not accepted.

Locations are:

West St. Mary Civic Center, 1472 La. 318, Sorrell, and Wal-Mart, 973 US 90, Bayou Vista.