Central Catholic High School recently turned over the toys it collected for the Marine Corps Toys for Tots Christmas charity. The event coincided with the Marine Corps Band performance earlier this month in Morgan City. Pictured from left are Blake Byrne, Hallie Autin, Rebecca David, Glenn Swain, Sgt. Kelly representing the Marine Corps, Emma Aucoin, Sarah Price, Emily Price and the principal, Deacon Vic Bonnaffee.