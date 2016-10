Members and friends of the Bayouland Emergency Amateur Radio Service, BEARS,

were given an in-depth tour and demonstration of the 911 office. Of particular interest

to the group was the way the operators handle the calls and transfer the calls to the

correct agency for further disposition. Pictured at the end of the tour are Brock Hollier, Jackie Price, Deborah Price, Martha Randle of the 911 operation center and Rudy Duchan.