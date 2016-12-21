Tootsie Roll Drive donation

One of the most popular and successful fund-raising programs conducted by the Knights of Columbus benefits people with intellectual disabilities. This campaign is often referred to as the “Tootsie Roll Drive.” Bayou Vista Council No. 6211 has donated $2,613.10 to the Bayou Vista Elementary Special Services Account, which is used to support students with intellectual disabilities. The council offered thanks to the community for its generosity and also the local Bayou Vista Wal-Mart for supporting this event.