Too much of a good thing?

Tue, 2016-12-06 10:27

After months of severe drought in the Southeast, St. Mary Parish finally received a considerable amount of rain over the weekend and into the early part of the week. Some street flooding occurred in Franklin during the heaviest rainfalls, and residents recorded between 9-10 inches of rain over the entire period. Below, Gene Burrell, left, and Ernest Otis, right, with the City of Franklin, work to try and clear drains from flooded streets.

