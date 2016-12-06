Too much of a good thing?
Tue, 2016-12-06 10:27
After months of severe drought in the Southeast, St. Mary Parish finally received a considerable amount of rain over the weekend and into the early part of the week. Some street flooding occurred in Franklin during the heaviest rainfalls, and residents recorded between 9-10 inches of rain over the entire period. Below, Gene Burrell, left, and Ernest Otis, right, with the City of Franklin, work to try and clear drains from flooded streets.
