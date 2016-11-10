Tigers of the Quarter

Morgan City Junior High recognized six students for receiving the Tiger of the Quarter Award. These students exemplify Tiger pride by always being prepared for each class with necessary materials, exhibiting respect to all faculty and staff memebers and their peers, demonstrating integrity by being honest and dependable, showing determination through perseverance, and practicing excellence in all subject areas. Bottom row: sixth grade, Kristy Lynn; seventh grade, Janaa Coulon; and eighth grade, Mary Frances Vincent. Top row: sixth grade, Tri Lam.; seventh grade, Jerson Flores; and eighth grade, Ethan Blanco.