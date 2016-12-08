They met their Operation Christmas Child goal

For the second year in a row, the Central Catholic High School ARK Club (Acts of Random Kindness) participated in the Operation Christmas Child project. This is a national project organized by Samaritan’s Purse in which shoeboxes are packed with special toys and other items and sent to underprivileged children all over the world. Upon receiving a box, these children have the opportunity to learn about the Gospel. This project gives all of us the opportunity to educate children all over the world about Jesus Christ and put a smile on their faces. This year, students and members of the faculty and staff reached their goal of 200 boxes. Pictured: ARK Club members who diligently worked hard packing all 200 boxes.