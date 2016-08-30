Teen arrested in Pierre Part stabbing

A 15-year-old has been arrested and charged with battery after he stabbed another teenager at a Pierre Part birthday part, Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon said.

Assumption deputies answered the call to the party on Oak Lane on Friday night.

The 17-year-old victim was transported to Teche Regional Medical Center, where he received treatment and was later discharged. The 15-year-old was detained at the scene and later transported to the Assumption Parish Detention Center where he was charged with aggravated second-degree battery.

This investigation continues, and additional arrests are likely, the sheriff said.

If anyone has information that may be beneficial, please contact the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985- 369-7281 or Capt. Ray Traigle at 985-526-1627.