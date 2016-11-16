Sugar cane field smoke causes stir

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office released information Wednesday morning in regards to a smoke and fog event that began Tuesday night around 9 p.m.

The smoke and fog, which reduced visibility to mere feet in some places on La. 182 between Franklin and Centerville, was suspected by the sheriff’s office to be due to a fire set earlier in the day in a nearby field. The exact location of the fire was not immediately known.

As of Wednesday morning all roadways were open. Sheriff’s deputies, Chitimacha Tribal Police and other area firefighters responded to the scene Tuesday evening and were monitoring smoke between Centerville and Franklin. (More Photos Pg. 2)