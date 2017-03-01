Sucrose Royalty
Wed, 2017-03-01 09:37
Reigning over the 2017 Carnival Festivities of the Krewe of Sucrose are Mr. Randy Lee Hanagriff as King Sucrose LXXVII and Miss Kennedi Claire Walden as Queen Sugar LXXVII.
