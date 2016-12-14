St. Mary School Board honors
Wed, 2016-12-14 11:11
The St. Mary schools’ Employees of the Month are, from left, Lisa Durham, special education teacher at J.S. Aucoin Elementary; Hilda Adams, Pre-K paraprofessional at LaGrange Elementary; and Todd Viator, history teacher and athletic director at Franklin High.
The St. Mary Parish Schools Students of the Month are, from left: Bill Cao, fifth-grader at J.S. Aucoin Elementary; Lanie Daigle, 12th-grader at Franklin High; and Deniyajh Madison, fifth-grader at LaGrange Elementary. The were recognized at the school board’s monthly meeting.
