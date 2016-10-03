St. Mary NAACP annual banquet slated Oct. 8

The St. Mary Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People will hold its Annual Banquet on Oct. 8 at the Patterson Civic Center

The evening begins with a social gathering at 6 p.m., followed by the banquet dinner and awards at 7 p.m. The theme for this year is: “Our Lives Matter, Our Votes Count.”

The NAACP was founded in February, 1909 and is the largest and widely recognized grassroots-based civil rights organization. The vision of the NAACP is to ensure a society in which all individuals have equal rights and there is no racial hatred or racial discrimination.

The keynote speaker for the event will be Tonya Bolden-Ball, the owner of Renewed Perspectives LLC, a consulting firm that specializes in leadership and character development, teambuilding, professional mentoring and motivational speaking. She currently serves as the project director of the Family Tree Healthy Start Program, a federal infant mortality reduction initiative.

Bolden-Ball holds a Master of Science in Leadership from Grand Canyon University and a Bachelor of General Studies degree with a concentration in Behavioral Sciences from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. Her awards and recognition includes: the Louisiana Association of Educator’s Human and Civil Rights Trailblazer Honoree; the Lafayette Democratic Parish Executive Committee Outstanding Democratic Honoree; the Delta Women in Business Award; and the Daily Advertiser/705 Top Twenty under Forty Leadership Award.

Her community involvement includes serving as the mentor for the University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s Black Women Leadership Association; Lafayette Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. Social Action Committee; chair and co-chair of the Louisiana Social Action Committee; and president of the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Acadiana board of directors.

Sheya is a member of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s Christiana Smith alumni chapter; alumni member of the Leadership Institute of Lafayette; graduate of the Greater Lafayette Chamber of Commerce Leadership Lafayette-Class 25; appointee to the Louisiana Women’s Policy and Research Commission; and a fellow of the NOBEL Women Leadership Training and Educational Development Institute of Washington D.C.

She is married to Kirk R. Ball and they are the parents of two children, Trevor and Kennedi.

The St. Mary Parish Branch NAACP will recognize outstanding community, business, organization and civic leaders for their contributions to the communities of St. Mary Parish.

Recipients who will be recognized for their contributions are Erica Menina, MD, the Edward Jacquet Sr. Medical and Health Award; Pearl Barnes Rack, Marion Perry Education Award; Eugene Foulcard, William Bradford Sr., Politics and Government Award; Betty Augman, NAACP Law Enforcement Award; Rev. Andrew Simms, DeForest Brown Religious Service Award; Carol Delco LaSalle, Hebert Joseph Business/Entrepreneur Award; Elder Lee Condelle, Hillard Buckner Media and Journalism Award; Courtney Long, Roberta Brown Community Service Award; Tri-City Helping Hearts, Community Organization Award.

Tickets for the banquet are $25per person. For ticket information please contact Alfreida Edwards at 985-397-1096.

The St. Mary Branch NAACP meets the fourth Monday of each month. For information on becoming a member contact President Reginald Weary at 337-940-2743.