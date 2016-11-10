Spirit of Homes tour helps St. Mary Outreach; download homes brochure

Staff Report

St. Mary Outreach is hosting its first Spirit of Homes tour as a fundraiser on Saturday.

At the suggestion of board member Nancy Boudreaux, a homes tour fundraiser was a different direction for the organization.

“We have a board member, Nancy Boudreaux, that is wonderful with fundraisers,” said St. Mary Outreach Executive Director Brenda Liner. “And this is something she had been wanting to do in our area.

“We just said, 'Let’s go with it. Try something different and do what we haven’t done before.'”

Homes will be available for touring from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The cost is $20 per person. Tickets can be purchased at The Alumni Shop or Wildflower Boutique.

Tickets will be available on the day of the tour at the Latin Corner.

In addition to the tour, an antique show will be held at Latin Corner. The antique show begins at 10 a.m. and ends at 5 p.m. Dining is also an option while attending the antique show.

There will also be two $50 gift certificates drawn at the end of the tour. For those visiting all eight houses, tickets must be dropped off at the Latin Corner after completing the tour.

All proceeds from the tour and partial proceeds from the antique show and Latin Corner will go to St. Mary Outreach.

Eight homes will be showcased in the Spirit of Homes tour with four locations each in Morgan City and Berwick.

For more information, contact Liner at 985-385-0525.