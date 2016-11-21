Speaking to the API

Home / News

The Atchafalaya Chapter of the American Petroleum Institute held its November meeting recently at the Petroleum Club of Morgan City. Port of Iberia Executive Director Craig Romero was the guest speaker. Romero discussed prospective lawsuits to be filed against oil companies for coastal land loss. From left are Ray Autrey, program chairman; Bob Miller, assistant scholarship chairman; Romero; and Herbie Kimble, scholarship chairman.

