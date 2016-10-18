SMPSO drug bust

St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Narcotics Section officers arrested a Baldwin man Monday on multiple drug charges.

Rondon Charles Caesar, 40, of 448 Branch St., Baldwin, was arrested on Monday at 4 p.m. on the following charges:

—Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

—Possession of heroin with intent to distribute

—Possession of MDMA with intent to distribute

—Possession of cocaine with intent to distribute

—Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute

—Possession of Suboxone with intent to distribute

—Possession of drug paraphernalia

—Violation of a controlled dangerous substance law (drug free zone)

—Resisting a police officer with force or violence

—Disarming of a peace officer

—Criminal damage to property

—Transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses

Detectives developed information that Caesar was in possession of illegal drugs in his vehicle at his residence on Branch Street in Baldwin. Detectives reportedly went to the residence and located Caesar in his car. According to reports, Caesar saw detectives, got out of the car, and approached them.

Caesar then reportedly attempted to push past a detective in an effort to get back to his vehicle. When detectives prevented him from returning to his car, Caesar fled on foot. A detective pursued the suspect. Nearing him, the detective drew a Taser and attempted to apprehend Caesar. A physical encounter ensued. Caesar disarmed the detective and broke the Taser.

Caesar alllegedly fled on foot again, but was apprehended a short time later. Detectives reportedly observed small plastic bags containing a white powdery substance and marijuana inside the vehicle.

After obtaining a search warrant for Caesar’s car, detectives reportedly located heroin, over 400 MDMA pills, methamphetamine, cocaine, Suboxone strips, a digital scale and plastic baggies.

The illegal drugs have an estimated street value of approximately $9,000. Caesar was also reporetedly found to be in possession of $1,827 in cash. The money is suspected of being derived from the sale of illicit drugs and was seized pending forfeiture. Caesar’s residence is located near a church. Following the investigation, Caesar was transported to the parish jail for booking. No bail is set.