Sheriff, Assumption collect gifts for inmates' children

For 16 years, St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office has partnered with the parishioners of the Church of the Assumption to spread Christmas joy to the children of inmates incarcerated at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center. Correctional officers collect names, addresses and Christmas wish lists from inmates for their children. Members of Church of the Assumption fill the wish lists and organize the gifts. Deputies delivered the Christmas packages to families across the parish earlier this month. “It’s a way for us to show that we care,” Sheriff Mark Hebert said. “We’re happy to partner with the Church of Assumption each year to help the families of those incarcerated, bring smiles to the kids’ faces, and hopefully make a small difference in their lives.”