Seven cadets graduate from sheriff's POST training session

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office Regional Training Academy graduated seven cadets from its 4th session of the Peace Officer Standards and Training Level 2 Certification for Basic Correctional Peace Officer Academy, according to a news release.

The curriculum is designed for peace officers whose duties are the care, custody, and control of inmates. Over the course of several weeks, cadets completed 310 hours of training including POST firearm certification. The cadets then successfully passed the exam allowing them to graduate with the new certifications.

Graduation certificates and awards were presented to Session 4 of the POST Basic Correctional Peace Officer Academy at a ceremony held in Franklin on Nov. 9. City Court of Morgan City Judge, Kim Stansbury served as guest speaker.

Deputy Gavin Comeaux received the Top Gun Award for the highest average score in firearm performance and the John Kahl Sr. Award of Excellence. This award is presented to the law enforcement officer who achieves the highest academic average.

Deputy Travis Mitchell received the Top Athlete Award for the highest average score in athletic performance and physical fitness.

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office Regional Training Academy prepares cadets to meet the challenges facing today’s law enforcement officers by teaching and training to high standards of professionalism.

For more information on Peace Officer Academy Traning, including levels of training, visit the Louisiana Commission on Law Enforcement and Administration of Criminal Justice website at http://www.lcle.la.gov/programs/post.asp.