Senette to hold book signing

The Chic & Shabby store in historic downtown Franklin is welcoming author Bessie Senette for a reading from her first book. The event will be Friday at 5 p.m.

According to her website, “Bessie Senette has published her first book, ‘Cutting the Clouds: a Bayou Mystic’s Poems, Musings, and Imaginings’ –an autobiographical collection of poems and essays about the life and culture of her bayou upbringing and the spirituality that informs her traditional healing gifts.”

A high-spirited, creative, solemn, and above all joyous woman, she celebrates her birthday for the entire month of August, otherwise known as the Besstival. Anyone born in August is welcomed as a Besstivite. The High Feast day of the Besstival (Bessie’s actual birthday) is known as the Besstiva.

When her Muse is not in the mood to muse, she cooks. Bessie’s home is an oasis of hospitality, and yet her husband, Tom, calls it a fortress of solitude. Somehow it works. She works as a supplemental grandmother and primary Mimsie to Eden and Noah.

As an ordained minister, she officiates an ecumenical liturgy for a small congregation of like-minded and just ‘slightly’ wacky folk who are lovingly referred to as the Bessbyterians.”