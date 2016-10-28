Home / News

Scouts help Scouts in Evangeline and Istrouma district

Fri, 2016-10-28 10:26

More aid went to the Istrouma Area Council Boy Scouts of America. Gary Mertz, right, Istrouma Area Council Scout executive is shown with McCloy.

The Stones of Jasper Foundation of Crockett, Texas, and Boy Scout Troop 41 of Patterson have teamed up to provide $1,000 for Scout manuals and uniforms for flood victims in the Evangeline Area Council Boy Scouts of America. Pictured are Art Hawkins, Evangeline Council Scout executive, and Kerry McCloy, BSA Troop 41 Scout master. 

St. Mary Now & Franklin Banner-Tribune

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

Follow Us

Surf New Media