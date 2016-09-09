Home / News

Scary moment at Bayou Vista Elementary

The Bayou Vista Volunteer Fire Department and the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office were called at 12:33 p.m. Thursday to Bayou Vista Elementary, where an evacuation was being prepared after smoke appeared in the school. But “it didn’t take us too long to figure out there was no fire in the school,” said sheriff’s office Detective Traci Landry. “And of course, we walked through the school to make sure that everything was secure and safe.” The source of the smoke was found to be a backyard trash fire in the nearby 1000 block of Columbus.

