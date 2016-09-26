Satsuma Fest slated Nov. 5

Organizers say excitement is in the air as Hand Up Inc. readies the Inaugural South West Louisiana Satsuma Festival set for Saturday, Nov. 5.

Hand Up, Inc. is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization created in 2006 to help inspire youth in St. Mary and Iberia Parishes.

During highpoint of the two-day festival weekend there will be a “Back Down Memory Lane Old School Music Revue,” a boat parade, and a food cook off.

Booths are available for food, clothing or any other kind of merchandise. Tickets for Back Down Memory Lane are also available. There will be a tasting table with all items made of citrus and various state grown fruit.

There will be a DJ playing Zydeco, Southern soul and Top 40 hits. Activities for the kids will include fun jumps, bowtie workshops and young boys will be able to learn how to “Tie a Tie.”

Booth reservations are accepted until the day the festival begins The boat parade for the Satsuma Fest will be held on Main Street in Jeanerette, and will begin at 10 a.m.

For more information call 337-276-9533.