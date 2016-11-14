Rotary Club happenings
Morgan City Rotary Club members heard from Jason Bailey with Toastmasters at a recent luncheon. From left are Murdock, Bailey and Harrison.
Morgan City Rotary Club members hosted Berwick High School students Lauren Verrett, Madalyn Campbell and Sydney Aucoin at a recent luncheon, at which the students spoke about their current school activities and their education plans. From left are Verrett, Campbell, Aucoin and Student Visit Director Brian Thorguson.
Morgan City Rotary Club members hosted Central Catholic High School students Caroline Nini and Connor Hebert at a recent luncheon, at which the students spoke about their current school activities and their education plans. From left are Student Visit Director Edgar Barousse, Nini and Hebert.
Morgan City Rotary Club members heard from Dr. Michael Zilles at a recent luncheon. From left are Murdock, Zilles and Harrison.
Morgan City Rotary Club members heard from Dawn Rentrop with the Patterson Main Street Historical Society at a recent luncheon. From left are Joyce Williams, Patterson Main Street Historical Society member; Rentrop; and Harrison.
Morgan City Rotary Club members heard from Claire Guarisco, St. Mary Parish Schools food and nutrition supervisor, at a recent luncheon. From left are Jonathan Murdock, program director; Guarisco; Superintendent Leonard Armato; and Bob Harrison, Morgan City Rotary Club president.
