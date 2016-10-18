Home / News

Raising money for Komen for the Cure

Tue, 2016-10-18 10:31

The Morgan City Fire Department and City Hall partnered for Breast Cancer Awareness Month to raise $546 through T-shirt sales to go to Bayou Region Susan G. Komen for the Cure. From left re Mayor Frank “Boo” Grizzaffi, Mayor’s Secretary Genie Bonner, Assistant Fire Chief John Price, Acting Operator Brandon Landry, Operator Jody Acosta, Acting Operator Carlos Izaguirre, Utilities Department Manager Samantha Vining, Main Street Director Beth Portero and Fire Chief Alvin Cockerham.

