Raising money for flood victims

On Sept. 10, a group of women from Stephensville and Four-mile Bayou in Lower St. Martin Parish held a bake sale to raise money for flood victims. This same group plus more recently held a Find the Rock event and balloon release in the Stephensville park to honor the memory of fallen police and firefighters. At this event, the ladies set up tables on the tarmac of the fire station in Stephensville , below a canopy compliments of WhiteTail Rental. From 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., sales were brisk with more donations brought in for sale as the morning progressed. Cakes, bread, cookies, cupcakes, fudge, pies, many in donated boxes, many decorated beautifully-tables full of goodies. Along with the baked goods for sale , tickets were given out for a raffle which featured all sorts of gift items. Tracy Legendre was the master-mind of this sale as she had been for the Find the Rock event before. By the end of the bake sale, over $1,000 had been raised and was donated to flood victims in Baton Rouge.