Political announcement: James Fontenot

I am humbly announcing my re-election candidacy for Morgan City Council District 4. I am married to Jennifer Fontenot and we have two children, Logan and Ainsley. I graduated from Morgan City High School and received a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice from the University of Southwestern Louisiana.

I am the director of probation services for the District Attorney’s Office. I serve on the Board of Directors of the Professionals in Pretrial Services Association; I am a member of the Diversion Advisory Group for the National Association of Pretrial Service Agencies; and I am commissioned by the state of Louisiana as a notary public.

I have spent most of my adult life volunteering at different organizations to help our community. I have served as coach for the MCHS Cross Country team, AYSO soccer and have been involved with the Upward Basketball Program for many years. I served on the Parks and Recreation Commission for the city of Morgan City, and I am a past board member and president of the St. Mary Association of Retarded Citizens.

I am asking the citizens of District 4 to allow me the opportunity to continue to serve as your councilman. I am proud of the many improvements made to our city during the past four years. I will continue to work with the mayor and council to improve our community. Some of the major issues that I will continue to work on are: economic and residential development, public safety, dealing with the concerns of our senior citizens and enhancing activities for our youth.

I appreciate all of the encouragement, prayers and support I have received from my family, friends and the citizens of Morgan City during this campaign. Please vote James Fontenot No. 80 for City Council, District 4 on Nov. 8.