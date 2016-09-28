Political announcement: Dean S. Adams

I’m excited and optimistic about the campaign we’ve begun for City Council District 2. I qualified with a commitment to serving based on values I’ve learned both in life and career.

Morgan City has been home all my life. A strong motivation for running comes from the hope of bettering the lives of our families. Many of us do everything we can to ensure our children have opportunities to reach their potential. My story is no different.

The best part of me is my family. I’ve been married to my wife Sheila for 33 years, and we’re the parents of Kayla, Carley, and Katelyn and the grandparents of Axel.

Despite never running for office, public service isn’t new to me. After graduating from MCHS and attending Young Memorial, my career was spent with the Morgan City Fire Department. Upon retirement after 25+ years, I’d served as a firefighter, operator, captain, and assistant chief.

Some responsibilities during my service included:

--Charge of safety, equipment, personnel, and active fire scenes

--Coordinating efforts during emergencies and hurricanes

--Maintaining records for the city’s fire rating: a factor in lowering the cost of homeowner’s insurance

I’ve also been involved with civic organizations, including:

--Current board member-Krewe of Adonis

--Current member-M.C. Parks and Recreation Committee

--Lifetime member-Louisiana Fireman’s Association

--Past member-M.C. Jaycees

--Past member-M.C.R.D. Softball Board

--Past member-M.C. Main Street Board

Lastly, running for City Council is about building on successes we’ve made throughout our history. My life and work experience have prepared me for the service expected of elected officials. I commit to always being available to answer the needs or concerns you have and look forward to meeting many of you as the campaign continues.

I humbly ask for your vote Nov. 8, No. 76 on your ballot.

