The pink glove dance video premiere to kick-off Fit, Fun and Fabulous in Franklin (4F) will be tonight at the Teche Theatre for the Performing Arts beginning at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free, and concessions will be sold. Parish and local government agencies and nonprofit organizations were filmed this summer wearing pink gloves for the Medline Pink Glove Dance competition in support of breast cancer awareness. Attendees will find out how to vote for the videos that were submitted by Franklin Foundation Hospital and Fit, Fun and Fabulous in Franklin (4F).