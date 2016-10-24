Patterson High homecoming court

Patterson's homecoming football game will be Friday against North Vermilion. Present for a picture of the homecoming court were, bottom row from left : Cayla Wiggins, Aarion Hartman, Maya Madise (Student Council president), Rachel Sanders (principal), Jaylon Johnson and Gabrielle Gowan. Second Row: Desiree Jones, Kaylee Kidder, Irinesha Kinchen, Kaitlynn Spradling, Brianna Gray, Kemprielle Williams, Jada Oliver, Shelby Houghton, and Cassie Hebert. Top Row: Jordan Butler, Hector Tolento, Joel Singleton, Jamey Fabre, Kaylon Bruno, Dillan Giandelone, Brandon Ramagos, Matthew Dardeau, Tyrie Garrett and Seth Fontenot.

Photo courtesy of Wade Gussman