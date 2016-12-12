A Patterson Christmas
The 4-Legged Friends Parade preceded the Patterson Christmas Parade on Sunday.
On Saturday night, residents came to Morey Park to see the PEDSCO Boat Parade down the Teche.
Members of the Hattie Watts Elementary Make a Difference Club help decorate the Christmas tree in Morey Park before Saturday night's boat parade.
A young queen throws bubblegum to the crowd during Sunday's Patterson Christmas Parade.
Santa Claus rolls down Main Street in Patterson on Sunday, part of a weekend full of Christmas-related activities.
