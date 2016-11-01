Parish employees dress-up
Tue, 2016-11-01 10:55
Employees with St. Mary Parish Government pose for a photo at the courthouse in Franklin dressed up for Halloween on Monday.
- Log in to post comments
Employees with St. Mary Parish Government pose for a photo at the courthouse in Franklin dressed up for Halloween on Monday.
Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874
Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255