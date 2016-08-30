Home / News

Open house at Holy Cross

Tue, 2016-08-30 13:14

A beginning-of-the-year open house was held at Holy Cross Elementary School. Principal Amanda Talbot welcomed parents in the Yvonne Anne Adams Life Center. Parents then participated in informative classroom sessions with teachers where they learned about the 2016-2017 school year. Tours of the library and student forum, art room and technology lab were also held. Pictured is fifth-grade teacher Katie Rock speaking to parents.

St. Mary Now & Franklin Banner-Tribune

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

Follow Us

Surf New Media