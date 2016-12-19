One more frosty morning ahead in this cold snap

Staff Report

South Louisiana largely has been spared from the ice and bitter cold that gripped the Great Plains and Midwest over the weekend.

But that doesn’t mean the weather here was exactly balmy. And we have at least one more chilly morning before warmth returns.

After the mercury dipped to near freezing Monday morning, the high will be only in the mid-40s. By dawn Tuesday, the temperature will be back near freezing, according to the National Weather Service in Lake Charles.

But sunshine will bring the high back to 55 degrees Tuesday and into the mid-60s Wednesday.